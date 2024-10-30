Rose’s ‘APT.’ lands at 8th on Billboard Hot 100, highest for K-pop female artist

Girl group BLACKPINK’s Rose reached No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, setting a new record for the highest-ranking song by a K-pop female artist.

Billboard announced on social platform X on Tuesday that “APT.” had broken into the top 10 on this week’s chart, joining other notable tracks like Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather” (No. 3) and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” (No. 5).

The previous highest-charting song by a K-pop female artist was BLACKPINK’s 2020 collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” which peaked at No. 13.

Among songs by K-pop female soloists, “One Of The Girls” (2023), sung by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, was the highest-charting track at No. 51. The song was the OST of the HBO series “The Idol,” in which Jennie also made her acting debut.

Both Rose’s 2021 single “On The Ground” and her bandmate Lisa’s 2024 single “Rockstar” reached No. 70.

With “APT.,” Rose surpassed her own previous Hot 100 record and became the fifth K-pop artist to enter the top 10 on the coveted music chart, following BTS, Jimin, Jungkook and Psy.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

“APT.” garnered 25 million official streams, 32 million radio airplay audience impressions and 14,000 sold in the country Oct. 18-24.

The song also performed well on Billboard’s global charts, which were unveiled the same day, topping the Billboard Global 200 and coming third on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“APT.” earlier debuted at No. 4 on the latest British Official Singles Top 100 chart.

“Oh my gosh, what is happening? This is crazy,” Rose wrote on her Instagram account upon hearing the news of her reaching No. 8 on the Hot 100. “Thank you so much Number Ones, Blinks, everyone. This one’s for u. This is my dream come true,” she said, referring to the names of her fandom and her band’s.

Bruno Mars also celebrated the achievement with a message on social media, saying “So Happy For You Rosie!”

The song’s music video featuring both Rose and Mars is currently on track to reach 200 million views on YouTube after surpassing 100 million, just four days after it was uploaded.

“APT.” will be included in Rose’s first full-length solo album, “rosie,” set for release in December.