Red Velvet’s Irene launches solo career with ‘Like A Flower’

Irene, a member of popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet, officially launched her career as a solo artist with the release of her first EP, “Like A Flower,” on Tuesday.

The eight-track album showcases Irene’s versatility, featuring songs across multiple genres, including dance, ballad and R&B, according to the star’s agency, SM Entertainment.

It added that the title track, “Like A Flower,” is a pop dance song characterized by its dreamy and addictive melody.

K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s Irene is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In a statement released through the agency, Irene revealed the deeply personal nature of her debut project.

“This album was completed after deeply contemplating the stories I wanted to tell,” she explained. “While I have some mixed emotions, I’ve prepared with my absolute best effort.”

The artist emphasized her intention to demonstrate her musical range, encouraging fans to explore each track and discover new dimensions of her artistry.

The title track carries a metaphorical message about personal growth and self-empowerment, the artist said.

“The song represents taking small steps of courage and beautifully flowering oneself, just like a living flower,” she said. “The performance aspect is particularly important, and I hope audiences appreciate the energy created between myself and the dancers.”