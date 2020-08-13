- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Pompeo wishes Koreans well for Liberation Day
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday wished the Korean people well on the occasion of Liberation Day.
The Aug. 15 holiday marks Korea’s liberation from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
“On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend best wishes to the Republic of Korea and Koreans everywhere on the occasion of their National Day,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“The enduring strength of our alliance is a force for the advancement of democracy, prosperity, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” he said.
“We celebrate the shared values, people-to-people ties, and long-standing friendship that make up the strong bond between our two countries and form the foundation of our work together when tackling global challenges,” he added.
Pompeo wished the Korean people a peaceful National Day, saying he looks forward to their continued partnership.