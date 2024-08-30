Home   >   Entertainment   >   Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung to star as rivals in new Disney+ political drama

Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung to star as rivals in new Disney+ political drama

August 30, 2024

Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung have been cast in a new Disney+ series set for release next year, where they will play rival roles, the global streaming service said Thursday.

The series, titled “Made in Korea,” is a political drama set in 1970s Korea, featuring Hyun Bin as the ambitious Paik Ki-tae, who clashes with prosecutor Jang Keon-young, played by Jung, determined to stop him at any cost.

The cast also includes Won Ji-an, Seo Eun-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong and Jung Sung-il.

The series marks director Woo Min-ho’s first foray into television series, following his successful films “Inside Men” (2015), “The Man Standing Next” (2020) and “Harbin” (2024).

Cast members of the Disney+ Korean original series "Made in Korea" are shown in this compilation of photos provided by their respective agencies and the streaming service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Cast members of the Disney+ Korean original series “Made in Korea” are shown in this compilation of photos provided by their respective agencies and the streaming service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)