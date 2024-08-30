Don't Miss
Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung to star as rivals in new Disney+ political drama
August 30, 2024
Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung have been cast in a new Disney+ series set for release next year, where they will play rival roles, the global streaming service said Thursday.
The series, titled “Made in Korea,” is a political drama set in 1970s Korea, featuring Hyun Bin as the ambitious Paik Ki-tae, who clashes with prosecutor Jang Keon-young, played by Jung, determined to stop him at any cost.
The cast also includes Won Ji-an, Seo Eun-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong and Jung Sung-il.
The series marks director Woo Min-ho’s first foray into television series, following his successful films “Inside Men” (2015), “The Man Standing Next” (2020) and “Harbin” (2024).