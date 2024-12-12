Han Kang awarded Nobel Prize in literature at ceremony

South Korean novelist Han Kang has made history as the first Korean and the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Han received a diploma and a Nobel medal from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf during a ceremony Tuesday (local time) at the Concert Hall, a prominent venue in Stockholm, Sweden.

The event opened with a speech by Astrid Widding, chair of the Nobel Foundation, followed by remarks from representatives of the awarding institutions. Each laureate was then announced and presented with their award.

In her speech, Widding described this year’s literature laureate as a writer who “deeply explores human frailty against the backdrop of historical trauma” in her works.

She further emphasized that “science, literature and peace offer different paths to tackle today’s wicked problems, but they all remind us that it is not blind destiny that decides on our future as humanity.”

Swedish novelist Ellen Mattson, a permanent member of the Nobel Foundation, highlighted Han’s work during the ceremony, noting that her novels draw from historical experiences, which are often symbolized by the colors white and red, to uncover universal truths.

“While her voice can be seductively soft, it speaks of indescribable cruelty and irreparable loss,” Mattson said. She added that Han’s characters, though fragile, demonstrate resilience as they move forward under the weight of their memories.

Han, 54, is the 121st recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature and only the 18th woman to receive the honor since the prize’s inception in 1901. She is the first Asian laureate in the category since Chinese author Mo Yan was awarded in 2012.

Her award marks South Korea’s second Nobel Prize, following the peace prize awarded to former President Kim Dae-jung in 2000.

Unlike the peace prize, which is presented in Oslo, Norway, Han’s recognition took place during the main Nobel ceremony in Stockholm, making her the first South Korean laureate to attend the event.

The ceremony also celebrated laureates in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and economic sciences.

After the ceremony, Han and other winners were scheduled to attend a banquet at Stockholm City Hall with the Swedish king, where Han is expected to deliver a brief acceptance speech.