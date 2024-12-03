GFriend reunites for special album, concert to mark 10th anniv.

Disbanded K-pop girl group GFriend will make a temporary comeback next month with the release of a special album, nearly four years after they parted ways, Source Music said Monday.

The six-member group will pre-release some tracks from the upcoming album on Jan. 6, with the full album set to drop on Jan. 13 to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut. They will also hold a concert from Jan. 18-19 in Seoul.

Source Music said the special album and the concert are part of an anniversary celebration project, fulfilling the members’ wish to “offer precious memories to their fans.”

GFriend, whose name translates to “girlfriend” in Korean, debuted in 2015 with the EP “Season of Glass.” The group, consisting of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji, gained popularity with hit songs like “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough” and “Navillera.” The group disbanded in May 2021 after their contracts expired.