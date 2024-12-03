- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
GFriend reunites for special album, concert to mark 10th anniv.
Disbanded K-pop girl group GFriend will make a temporary comeback next month with the release of a special album, nearly four years after they parted ways, Source Music said Monday.
The six-member group will pre-release some tracks from the upcoming album on Jan. 6, with the full album set to drop on Jan. 13 to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut. They will also hold a concert from Jan. 18-19 in Seoul.
Source Music said the special album and the concert are part of an anniversary celebration project, fulfilling the members’ wish to “offer precious memories to their fans.”
GFriend, whose name translates to “girlfriend” in Korean, debuted in 2015 with the EP “Season of Glass.” The group, consisting of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji, gained popularity with hit songs like “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough” and “Navillera.” The group disbanded in May 2021 after their contracts expired.