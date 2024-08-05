G-Dragon launches foundation to fight drug abuse

K-pop star G-Dragon will officially launch his JusPeace Foundation on Monday, focusing on supporting artistic talent and combating drug abuse.

The foundation, whose plan for establishment was announced last year by the singer-rapper, is scheduled to hold its inaugural event in Seoul in the afternoon, Galaxy Corp., G-Dragon’s agency, said.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, will serve as its honorary chairman, while Choi Yong-ho, CEO of Galaxy, will serve as the foundation’s chair of the board.

This photo provided by Galaxy Corp. shows K-pop star G-Dragon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Galaxy said preparations for the foundation have been ongoing since January, including advisory meetings and expert interviews, a month after the artist unveiled a plan to establish it.

The name “JusPeace” combines “justice” and “peace,” chosen by G-Dragon despite suggestions to use his own name.

“Artists can not only create art but also live a life that brings happiness and peace to the world,” G-Dragon said, explaining the foundation’s purpose. “Beyond giving love and peace to the world through music, I’ve always thought that we could help more people by actually engaging in social service or creating public foundations to show positive influence,” he added.

The JusPeace Foundation aims to contribute to the development of copyright culture and to society through artistic talent, according to the agency.

Its focus areas include public use of copyrights, supporting those with artistic talent and creators engaged in public activities, and musical therapy for youth drug addicts.

About 50 experts from various fields will attend the launch event to pledge to collaborate on public interest projects, fundraising and public relations.

The 35-year-old singer, who was cleared of drug allegations in November, announced a plan to donate 300 million won (US$230,000) to set up the foundation to fight drug abuse the following month, as South Korea grapples with rising drug abuse, a growing concern in a country once considered relatively free of drugs.