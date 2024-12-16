Finance minister asks biz leaders to demonstrate ‘active leadership’

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Monday urged business leaders to demonstrate “active leadership” in running their companies, as the government continues its efforts to tame uncertainties arising from the recent martial law debacle and the subsequent impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Choi made the remarks during a meeting with representatives from six major business lobby groups, including the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Federation of Korean Industries.

“I urge you to demonstrate active leadership to ensure that business operations are not hindered and that investments, exports and hiring proceed as planned,” Choi was quoted by his ministry as saying.

The minister also called on the organizations to actively support efforts to strengthen the nation’s industrial competitiveness and encouraged them to ensure year-end gatherings and events proceed as planned.

Choi, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, has been holding multiple meetings with representatives from both domestic and international sectors since Yoon’s late-night declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

The government said the local stock market has shown significant signs of stabilization following its initial plunge due to the brief martial law imposition, and that volatility in the foreign exchange market has also largely subsided.