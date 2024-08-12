Filming starts for Park Chan-wook’s new film

The filming for renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s new movie is set to begin Saturday with a cast including Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin, the film’s distributor said Monday.

The film, tentatively titled “I Can’t Help It,” centers on Man-soo, a middle-aged man who, after being suddenly fired from a paper company, becomes determined to find a new job and deals with those standing in his way, according to CJ ENM.

The flick is based on the mystery novel “The Ax” by American writer Donald E. Westlake.

“Concrete Utopia” star Lee Byung-hun will portray the main character, Man-soo. This marks his third collaboration with the Cannes award-winning director after “JSA” (2000) and “Three… Extremes” (2004).

Son Ye-jin, known for the popular TV series “Crash Landing on You” (2019-2020) and the movie “The Negotiation” (2018), will play the role of Man-soo’s cheerful and mentally strong wife, A-ra.

The cast also includes Lee Sung-min from “Handsome Guys” (2024), Yeom Hye-ran from the popular Netflix original “The Glory” (2022), Cha Seung-won of “Believer 2″ (2023), “Hospital Playlist” (2020) star Yoo Yeon-seok and Park Hee-soon of “The Policeman’s Lineage” (2022).