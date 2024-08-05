Extreme heat claims 13 lives in S. Korea this year

Five South Koreans died of heat-related deaths over the weekend, bringing this year’s total to 13, as scorching heat continues to plague the nation, authorities said Monday.

On Saturday, three deaths were reported in the southwestern city of Gwangju and North Gyeongsang Province, and they were suspected to have suffered heat-related illnesses.

Two men in their 90s were found dead Sunday in the city of Suncheon also due to the suspected heat-related causes, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and fire authorities.

The cases brought the total heat-related deaths this year to 13.

As of Saturday, 1,546 people had suffered heat-related illnesses this year, and the government is activating an intensive monitoring system, particularly for senior citizens and other vulnerable classes.

An intense heat wave has been gripping the nation since late last month following the end of the rainy monsoon season, and the current heat wave is forecast to continue for at least another 10 days, the weather agency said.

Last week, the interior ministry issued its highest heat wave warning of “serious” and upgraded its response posture to Level 1, also the highest level, with temperatures soaring to around 40 C in some regions.