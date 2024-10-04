BTS meets Korean heritage: Hybe unveils ‘Dalmajung 2024′ collection

Hybe, the K-pop company behind global sensation BTS, has partnered with the National Museum Cultural Foundation to release a new series of merchandise that blends the beauty of traditional Korean culture with the influence of the K-pop group.

The 2024 “Dalmajung BTS X MU:DS” collection will launch Wednesday, coinciding with Hangeul Day, a national holiday celebrating the creation of the Korean alphabet, Hybe said on Friday.

It marks the third installment in the “Dalmajung” series, following the group’s previous releases in 2021 and 2022 as part of efforts to integrate traditional Korean culture into its global brand, offering fans a unique connection to the country’s rich artistic heritage.

This photo provided by Hybe shows a BTS merchandise product featuring a motif from a white-glazed moon jar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new installment will feature designs inspired by six national treasure-level artifacts from the National Museum of Korea.

The collaboration involves 14 products featuring motifs from the museum’s collection, including the Pensive Bodhisattva, a white-glazed moon jar and various traditional celadon and white porcelain pieces.

Each design incorporates BTS branding and lyrics from some of the group’s most iconic songs, such as “Yet to Come” and “Mikrokosmos.”

The merchandise will be available through the National Museum’s MU:DS brand, which has gained a strong following among the younger generation for its modern interpretations of ancient Korean artifacts.