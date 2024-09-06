BTS’ ‘Idol’ music video tops 1.3 bln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop giant BTS’ 2018 song “Idol” has surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

The video hit the milestone at about 8 a.m., becoming the band’s fifth music video with more than 1.3 billion views, according to BigHit Music.

“Idol” is the lead track off “Love Yourself: Answer,” the repackaged version of the group’s third full-length album “Love Yourself: Tear,” released in August 2018.

Including “Idol,” 39 music videos from the group have garnered more than 100 million views, according to the agency.