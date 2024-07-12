Don't Miss
TWICE’s ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ tops 500 mln YouTube views
July 12, 2024
wing “TT,” “Likey,” “What is Love?,” “Fancy,” “Cheer Up,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “Feel Special.”
The eight-year-old group has 24 music videos viewed more than 100 million times, the most among any girl group in the world, according to the agency.
“Like Ooh-Ahh” is the lead track off “The Story Begins,” the group’s debut EP released in October 2015.
The nine-member group is set to drop its fifth Japanese studio album, “Dive,” on Wednesday. The group will also hold a concert tour on July 13 and 14 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan; on July 20 and 21 at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo; and July 27 and 28 at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa.