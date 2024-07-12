TWICE’s ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ tops 500 mln YouTube views

wing “TT,” “Likey,” “What is Love?,” “Fancy,” “Cheer Up,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “Feel Special.”

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows the music video for its girl group TWICE’s debut single “Like Ooh-Ahh” has surpassed 500 million YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The eight-year-old group has 24 music videos viewed more than 100 million times, the most among any girl group in the world, according to the agency.

“Like Ooh-Ahh” is the lead track off “The Story Begins,” the group’s debut EP released in October 2015.

The nine-member group is set to drop its fifth Japanese studio album, “Dive,” on Wednesday. The group will also hold a concert tour on July 13 and 14 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan; on July 20 and 21 at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo; and July 27 and 28 at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa.