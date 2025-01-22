S. Korea, Japan, China in talks to hold foreign ministers’ meeting in March: report

South Korea, Japan and China are in talks to arrange a trilateral meeting of their foreign ministers in late March, a Japanese news report said Wednesday.

Japan, the chair for the three-way dialogue platform this year, has shared its plans for the proposed gathering with the governments of its two Asian neighbors, both of which have expressed a positive stance, the Mainichi Shimbun daily reported.

If realized, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will meet with his counterparts from Japan and China — Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi, respectively.

Japan had initially planned to hold the foreign ministers’ meeting early next month, but reportedly revised the date due to scheduling conflicts on Wang’s end.

Japan’s Kyodo News has also reported that Wang told a Japanese delegation of lawmakers visiting Beijing last week that he was eager to visit Japan in March.

Japan had pushed to hold a trilateral summit among the three countries’ leaders in spring, but the timeline remains uncertain given the political situation in Korea following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law imposition, the newspaper said.