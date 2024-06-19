Home   >   Entertainment   >   BLACKPINK’s Rose signs with The Black Label

June 19, 2024

Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has signed with The Black Label, a hip-hop label headed by producer Teddy, for her solo activities, the label said Tuesday.

“Producer Teddy and artist Rose, who have worked together for a long time, have recently signed a management contract based on their deep mutual trust,” the affiliate of YG Entertainment said in a release.

Teddy is the mastermind behind many of BLACKPINK’s hit songs, including “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Boombayah,” “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That.”

“Rose is currently preparing to meet her global fans with new music and will engage in music activities around the world with a global label,” the company added.

The K-pop quartet extended its contract for group activities with YG Entertainment in December.

BLACKPINK's Rose is seen in this photo provided by Puma. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
