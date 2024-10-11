BLACKPINK’s Jennie releases new solo single ‘Mantra’

Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made her highly anticipated solo comeback with the release of her new single “Mantra” on Friday.

The digital single and its accompanying music video were unveiled at 9 a.m., according to her agency, OA Entertainment.

It said “Mantra” is a powerful and energetic track that encourages everyone to shine in their own unique way, conveying a message of self-love and mutual support.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is seen in this photo provided by OA Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“This is the perfect song to start a new era. I believe it will not only make fans happy but also showcase a new side of me as a solo artist,” Jennie said through her agency. She expressed hope that listeners can feel the positive energy from the song.

The release marks Jennie’s return as a solo artist after a year, following her single “You & Me” from October 2023. For this comeback, she has partnered with Columbia Records, a major U.S. label that represents global pop stars like Beyonce and Adele.