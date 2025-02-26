Don't Miss
Zerobaseone’s latest EP becomes 1 mln seller on 1st day
February 26, 2025
K-pop boy group Zerobaseone has achieved its fifth consecutive million seller with its latest EP, surpassing 1 million copies sold on the day of its release, according to the group’s agency Tuesday.
The band’s fifth EP, “Blue Paradise,” sold over 1.01 million copies upon its release Monday, Wakeone said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.
With this accomplishment, the group has set a record of selling more than 1 million copies for every album released since its debut in July 2023, according to the agency.