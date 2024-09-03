Younha turns her gaze from space to Earth in 7th studio album

After soaring to new heights in her career with her 2022 hit “Event Horizon,” singer-songwriter Younha is now setting her sights on Earth with her seventh full-length album, “Growth Theory.”

During a group media interview Monday, Younha shared the inspiration behind her latest work, which delves into the Earth’s oceans and its diverse living creatures.

The journey to “Growth Theory” began in an unlikely place: the remote town of Broome, Australia.

Following the big success of “Event Horizon,” the lead track of the repackaged version of her sixth full-length album, she visited the place to escape her usual environment to focus on her music.

“On the flight to Australia, I was impressed by the first sight of shadows cast upon the clouds from above,” she recalled.

In Broome, she encountered mangrove trees for the first time while exploring a coastal shore, waiting to see the Milky Way.

Despite their strong odor, she was moved by their resilience, as they silently withstood the ebb and flow of saltwater while providing a vital habitat for fish. This experience became a cornerstone of her new album’s narrative.

“My label initially suggested exploring world history,” she said. “But history often involves a victim on one side, and I didn’t feel confident enough to tackle it wisely. So, I decided to tell stories about people, and after much thought, I wondered if I could convey our stories through living creatures.”

“Growth Theory” marks the second installment in her “Theory” album series that began with “End Theory,” her sixth studio album, and its repackaged album.

The new LP unfolds a grand journey involving a girl, a sunfish and an old yacht, with Younha participating in writing and composing all of the album’s tracks.

“The protagonist in my album is a girl,” she explained. “The story begins when a comet, initially on a collision course with Earth, communicates with the girl and chooses to veer into a black hole instead. The girl, after this parting, returns to reality, finding herself facing a cliff and an endless sea.”

Throughout the album, the girl meets various creatures, including mangroves, salmon, a sunfish and even rockets lying dormant in the Pacific Ocean, each sharing their life stories with her.

“She also encounters a yacht along the way, but that story will be revealed in the repackaged album,” Younha hinted.

The album features 10 tracks, including the lead song, “Sunfish,” as well as “Mangrove,” “Death Spiral” and “Cloud’s Shadow.”

“Sunfish,” a rock number that strongly reflects Younha’s musical taste, sends a powerful message about following one’s path without being swayed by others’ judgments or standards.

The song’s original Korean title, “Taeyang Mulgogi,” was derived from the English name for the sunfish. This unique name involving the sun piqued her curiosity.

“The sunfish often appears alien-like, as if its creation was never quite finished. But I found out that it’s a creature that has been misunderstood for a long time,” she said, when asked about the reason for choosing the fish out of all the countless species in the sea.

Upon further research, she discovered that adult sunfish can live for over 20 years and have a vast range that extends from the surface to depths of 800 meters.

Reflecting on her journey, Younha shared that the sunfish and mangroves resonate with her own experience of being a relatively unknown singer for a long time.

Younha, who debuted in Japan in 2004, has produced several hit songs, including “Comet,” “Password 486″ and “We Broke Up.”

Her career took a significant turn when “Event Horizon” topped music charts in 2022. The song gained popularity through word-of-mouth about six months after its release earlier in the year, bringing her widespread recognition.

“Before ‘Event Horizon,’ I often heard comments like ‘a singer too good to be known by just a few’ or ‘an underrated artist,’” she said. “At first, I didn’t mind, but I gradually started to think it would be nice to make my fans proud.”

Celebrating her 20th anniversary in the music industry last Sunday, the 36-year-old stays humble and composed.

“When I celebrated my 10th anniversary, I felt like I could do everything. Now, I feel like I’m starting to understand things a little better.”

Looking ahead, Younha said her “Theory” project would continue with her next album.

“Having explored space, the sea and Earth, I plan to focus on smaller communities, like homes or colonies, next time.”