Young stabbing victim laid to rest after sorrowful funeral

Kim Ha-neul, an 8-year-old killed at her elementary school in the central city of Daejeon early this week, was laid to rest after a tearful funeral service at a hospital Friday.

The first-grade student was found with stab wounds in an empty classroom on Monday afternoon, and a female teacher in her 40s admitted to stabbing the girl to death for unknown reasons. The teacher, who is reportedly recovering from a self-inflicted injury at a hospital, is under police investigation.

Kim’s funeral service took place at Konyang University Hospital’s funeral hall Friday morning with the attendance of her parents, relatives, school teachers and others.

As her coffin was borne out of the hospital, her mother sobbed and beat her chest as if in pain, saying: “Ha-neul, I love you so much. Goodbye, baby.” Her grandmother collapsed on the floor in despair and cried, repeating only the words, “I’m sorry, Ha-neul.”

A church pastor prayed for the victim and her family during the funeral ceremony, saying he looks forward to Ha-neul playing with God in heaven.

Her remains were cremated at Jeongsuwon, a cremation facility in the city, and then buried at Daejeon Memorial Park.