Yoon, U.S. Senate’s armed service committee chief discuss alliance, N.K. threats

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the head of the U.S. Senate’s armed service committee Monday to discuss ways to bolster the combined defense posture against North Korean threats, his office said.

During the talks with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) in Seoul, Yoon stressed the need to advance the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation involving Japan to effectively deter North Korean threats, the presidential office said.

Yoon also asked for continued support from the U.S. Congress in strengthening Washington’s extended deterrence commitment, the office added.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. use of the full range of its capabilities, including nuclear options, to defend an ally.

“South Korea and the U.S. should keep working together for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and demonstrate the robust deterrence posture based on the ironclad combined defense as North Korea continues provocations and refuses dialogue,” Yoon said.

Reed assured Yoon of the unwavering bipartisan support for the alliance within the U.S. Congress and expressed hope for the deepening of defense industry cooperation, including the construction and maintenance of naval vessels, as well as those in advanced fields, such as semiconductors and quantum technology, according to the office.