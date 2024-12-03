Yoon says he will lift emergency martial law, troops withdrawn

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that he will lift emergency martial law through a Cabinet meeting, hours after he declared the law, accusing the nation’s opposition of paralyzing his government with “anti-state” activities.

In a televised address, Yoon said that he has convened a Cabinet meeting, and that as soon as the quorum is met for the decision-making meeting, he will lift martial law.

“At 11 p.m. last night, I declared emergency martial law with my resolute intent to save the nation in the face of anti-state forces that attempt to paralyze the nation’s essential function and the constitutional order of free democracy,” he said.

“But there was a demand from the National Assembly for the lifting of martial law, (I) have withdrawn troops mobilized to execute martial law affairs,” he added.

Yoon reiterated his calls for the National Assembly to stop “outrageous” activities that he said paralyze national functions, including impeachment attempts against government officials.

The martial law declaration sent shock waves across the country and beyond. U.S. officials have expressed “grave concern” and stressed Washington’s hope that any “political” disputes in South Korea will be resolved “peacefully.”