Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising

President Yoon Suk-yeol and some 100 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) traveled to the southwestern city of Gwangju on Wednesday and paid their respects to the victims of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in an unprecedented outreach to the home turf of the main opposition party.

The civil revolt, in which Gwangju citizens rose up against the then military junta led by late former President Chun Doo-hwan, has long been associated with the liberal opposition Democratic Party (DP), and the conservative party has kept a distance from it amid perceptions its roots have ties to Chun.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (3rd from L) participates in singing the song “March for the Beloved” symbolizing a 1980 pro-democracy uprising during a memorial ceremony at a national cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 18, 2022, to mark the 42nd anniversary of the democracy movement that took place in the city. (Yonhap)

During the ceremony, Yoon and PPP lawmakers were seen singing along to the signature song for the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, “March for the Beloved,” with some holding hands.