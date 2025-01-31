- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon meets senior aides at detention center
President Yoon Suk Yeol met his senior aides at the Seoul Detention Center on Friday and urged them to carry on their work without being discouraged, a senior presidential official said.
Yoon made the call during his meeting with Chung Jin-suk, his chief of staff, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and three other senior aides at the center in Uiwang, south of Seoul.
It marked the first visit by Yoon’s aides since the impeached president was formally detained on Jan. 19 over allegations of insurrection and abuse of power related to his short-lived imposition of martial law last month.
“The presidential office is at the center of state affairs, so do not be discouraged and do your best in your respective positions,” Yoon was quoted as saying by the official. “This is also a place where people live. I am doing well.”
Yoon also asked them whether the medical system functioned well during the Lunar New Year holiday without causing inconvenience to elderly people, according to the official.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials lifted restrictions on Yoon’s meetings with visitors last Friday, but general visits were limited during the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended Thursday.