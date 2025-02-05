Yoon, former defense minister refuse on-site parliamentary hearing over martial law bid

A special parliamentary committee investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law bid failed Wednesday to hold on-site hearings against Yoon and other key officials as they refused its requests to attend.

Yoon, as well as Noh Sang-won, a former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC), and former DIC Colonel Kim Yong-gun did not appear for the parliamentary hearing at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital.

Noh is accused of discussing martial law operation plans with former and incumbent military intelligence officers at a burger franchise in Ansan, southwest of Seoul, two days before the plans were executed and on Dec. 3, the day of their imposition.

Earlier in the day, the committee members also visited the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in eastern Seoul, to hold a similar hearing against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is now arrested and indicted for charges of insurrection related to Yoon’s brief martial law bid.

Kim refused to appear for the hearing, citing the need to prepare for his trial and meet with his legal team.

The ruling People Power Party boycotted the on-site investigations in protest of Yoon being selected as a witness.

The committee will visit a detention center of the Capital Defense Command to meet with Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command.

Yeo allegedly received orders from Kim to arrest and detain opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and then ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon, among others, during the martial law imposition.