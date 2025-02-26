Yonhap News signs deal with 8 research institutions on African studies

Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s key newswire service, on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement with eight university-affiliated African research institutions to expand research and promote exchanges between the countries.

The agreement was signed at Yonhap’s headquarters in Seoul by Hwang Dae-il, the company’s president and CEO, and representatives of each institution, according to the news agency.

They include institutes of African studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Hanyang University, Yonsei University, Kyung Hee University, Korea University, Busan University of Foreign Studies, Seoul National University and Jeonbuk National University.

Under the partnership, they will cooperate to enhance public awareness and understanding of Africa, which has emerged as a key driver of global growth, and to promote various exchange projects between South Korea and African nations.

“This event, organized to strengthen the close solidarity between Yonhap News and African research institutions, will serve as a crucial opportunity in achieving an Africa ‘boom-up’ in our society,” Hwang said. “Through this agreement, we will come up with various measures to achieve tangible results in diverse areas, such as African policy, trade and investment.”

“We are committed to fulfilling our role as a bridge connecting South Korea and Africa,” he added, calling Africa a “land of opportunities.”

In November last year, Yonhap launched South Korea’s first dedicated department focused on African content and related business projects among domestic media outlets. It is currently preparing for several events, including international seminars and forums related to Africa.