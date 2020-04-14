Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon to start military service this week

WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon to start military service this week

April 13, 2020

 Lee Seung-hoon, a member of K-pop boy band WINNER, will start his mandatory military service this week, the band’s management agency said Monday.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to start a four-week training program Thursday at an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, as part of the fulfillment of the national defense duty.

After the initial military training, he will start his two-year term as a public service worker at a public institution, according to YG Entertainment.

Lee is the second WINNER member to join the military. Earlier this month, another member, Kim Jin-woo, started his military service, temporarily leaving the band, just ahead of WINNER’s release of its third full-length album “Remember” last week.

With the departure of the two members, WINNER goes on its first official hiatus since its debut in 2014 and rise to stardom in the following years.

Posting a handwritten letter on the online fan community of WINNER, Lee said, “I will stay healthy and do my best to come back to you.”

An image of WINNER member Lee Seung-hoon, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

An image of WINNER member Lee Seung-hoon, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

 

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes