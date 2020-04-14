- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon to start military service this week
Lee Seung-hoon, a member of K-pop boy band WINNER, will start his mandatory military service this week, the band’s management agency said Monday.
The 28-year-old is scheduled to start a four-week training program Thursday at an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, as part of the fulfillment of the national defense duty.
After the initial military training, he will start his two-year term as a public service worker at a public institution, according to YG Entertainment.
Lee is the second WINNER member to join the military. Earlier this month, another member, Kim Jin-woo, started his military service, temporarily leaving the band, just ahead of WINNER’s release of its third full-length album “Remember” last week.
With the departure of the two members, WINNER goes on its first official hiatus since its debut in 2014 and rise to stardom in the following years.
Posting a handwritten letter on the online fan community of WINNER, Lee said, “I will stay healthy and do my best to come back to you.”
An image of WINNER member Lee Seung-hoon, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)