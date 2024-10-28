WayV to release 6th EP, ‘Frequency,’ next month

WayV, a subunit of popular K-pop group NCT, will release its sixth EP, “Frequency,” on Nov. 25, the group’s agency said Monday.

The new EP will feature six tracks, including Korean and Chinese versions of the title song, “Frequency.” Five members of the sextet — Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang — took part in the album, SM Entertainment said.

It marks the group’s first release in five months after its previous EP, “Give Me That,” released in June.

The China-based group’s last album achieved notable success, including the group’s first win in a South Korean TV K-pop charting program and topping iTunes’ top albums charts in 19 countries and regions worldwide.

WayV is currently on its first concert tour, scheduled to continue until February 2025. The group also made its Japanese debut Sept. 25 with its first Japanese EP, “The Highest,” which reached the top of two Oricon weekly charts.