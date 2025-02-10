Don't Miss
Virtual band Plave achieves million-selling album
February 10, 2025
Virtual K-pop boy band Plave has achieved million-seller status with its third EP, “Caligo Pt.1,” its agency said Monday.
The album sold 1,038,308 copies in the first week since its release last Monday, Vlast said, citing data from Hanteo Chart.
It marks the first time an album by a virtual idol group has surpassed 1 million copies in its debut week.
The main track, “Dash,” has also performed well on domestic music charts, topping Melon’s Top 100 chart on its release day and amassing over 11 million streams in the first 24 hours.
“Caligo Pt.1″ is Plave’s first new album in about five months, featuring five songs, including “Dash.”