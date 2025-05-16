Vice FMs of S. Korea, Indonesia discuss ways to bolster cooperation in defense

Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Indonesia met in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in defense and other areas, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Indonesian counterpart, Arrmanatha Nasir, reaffirmed the need to advance the countries’ cooperation in defense and arms manufacturing, while also exploring new partnerships in mutually beneficial areas such as shipbuilding and supply chains.

The two sides also expressed hopes for strengthened cooperation in key areas of Indonesia’s new administration, including energy, food security and human resource training.

Kim departed for Jakarta for a two-day trip on Tuesday as part of South Korea’s efforts to strengthen ties with individual member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with the regional bloc late last year.

Around 2,000 South Korean companies operate business entities in Indonesia, a leading ASEAN member and key economic partner of Seoul.