Veteran actress Lee Joo-shil dies of stomach cancer at 81

Actress Lee Joo-shil, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game,” died at the age of 81 due to stomach cancer, her agency said Sunday.

Lee was diagnosed with the illness three month ago and admitted to a hospital in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, earlier in the day after suffering cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Debuting in 1965 as a theatrical actress, she became a prominent figure in South Korea’s theater scene, starring in numerous acclaimed productions.

She successfully battled breast cancer after being diagnosed in 1993, making a full recovery after a decade.

Despite her health struggles, she remained active in her career, expanding into television and film. She also earned a doctorate in public health from Wonkwang University.

Most recently, she played the mother of former police officer Hwang Jun-ho, played by Wi Ha-jun, in “Squid Game” Season 2.

Her funeral service will be held on Feb. 5 at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.