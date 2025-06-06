Unionized bus drivers in Ulsan poised to begin strike

Unionized bus drivers in the southeastern city of Ulsan will go on strike this weekend, union officials said Friday, as talks with management over a wage hike broke down.

The collective action is expected to affect some 80 percent of the 889 buses that run on 187 routes across the city, beginning with the first buses scheduled for 4 a.m. Saturday.

Ulsan city officials plan to expand alternative transportation means, such as taxis, and notify the public should the planned strike proceed as planned.

The planned strike comes as unionized bus drivers and their management have failed to narrow their differences over revamping the wage system despite holding more than a dozen meetings since March.

Unionized bus drivers in Ulsan last staged a strike in May 2019.