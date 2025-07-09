U.S. think tank proposes slashing USFK troop level to about 10,000 from 28,500

A U.S. think tank recommended a reduction of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) troop level to about 10,000 from the current 28,500 in a report on Wednesday, amid speculation that the Pentagon might weigh the idea of the troop drawdown on the Korean Peninsula to prioritize deterring Chinese threats.

Defense Priorities, the Washington-based institution, released the report, titled “Aligning global military posture with U.S. interests,” saying that the U.S. troop presence should be reduced even further if Seoul limits the U.S. ability to use USFK assets to address other regional security crises outside the peninsula.

It recommended cutting all ground combat units not tied to base security from South Korea, along with Army signal, intelligence, and headquarters units, and some of their associated support and sustainment units — a reduction that would remove most of the 2nd Infantry Division from Korea, including the rotational Brigade Combat Team and Army combat aviation units.

It also said that the U.S. should cut airpower based in Korea, moving two fighter squadrons from U.S. bases in South Korea back to the U.S., and that about a third of air maintenance and other support units and personnel can also be returned stateside.

“In total, this would reduce the total U.S. military presence in South Korea by more than 50 percent, leaving about 10,000 personnel along with two fighter squadrons (including a larger super squadron) and support forces.

“The ground personnel left would be primarily for support, sustainment, logistics, and maintenance, leaving the responsibility for combat operations in the event of any crisis on the peninsula to South Korean forces.”

The think tank called for the troop reduction, arguing that Seoul has not offered the U.S. “unrestricted contingency access” to use its bases for operations elsewhere in the theater during a conflict.

“(U.S.) forces left in South Korea might be sidelined in the event of a regional war,” the report noted.

The report was written by Jennifer Kavanagh, senior fellow and director of military analysis at the think tank, and Dan Caldwell, former public policy adviser.

Kavanagh told Yonhap News Agency that the report has been shared widely in Washington, and the authors hope to discuss it with Trump administration officials.

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is weighing the idea of pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from South Korea and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.

The Pentagon dismissed the report as “not true,” reaffirming that America remains “fully” committed to the defense of South Korea.