U.S. has sent letter reminding trading partners of trade negotiation ‘deadline’: White House

The United States has sent a letter to all of its trading partners to remind them of a “deadline” for trade negotiations, the White House said Tuesday, following a report that the letter calls on countries to provide their best proposals by Wednesday.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the remarks regarding the Reuters report on the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)’s letter. President Donald Trump’s administration has been seeking to accelerate trade talks with countries as his 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs is set to end on July 8.

“USTR sent this letter to all of our trading partners just to give them a friendly reminder that the deadline is coming up,” Leavitt told a press briefing.

She added, “The president expects good deals and we are on track for that.”

The draft letter indicated the U.S. would ask countries to present their best proposals in key areas, including tariff and quota offers for purchases of U.S. industrial and agricultural products, and plans to address non-tariff barriers, according to Reuters. Other areas include digital trade and economic security.

The administration plans to evaluate the countries’ responses within days and provide a “possible landing zone”, which could include a reciprocal tariff rate, the report said.

South Korea has also been in trade consultations with the Trump administration, hoping to reach a deal over tariffs and economic and industrial cooperation before July 8.