- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
U.S. economy likely to avert hard landing: BOK report
The U.S. economy is unlikely to face a hard landing as the world’s largest economy is maintaining decent growth momentum, a report from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed Friday.
In its latest report, the central bank said the U.S.’ labor market is in the process of searching for an equilibrium and the chances are slim for the U.S. economy to cool sharply in the short term.
“In the face of high market rates and inflation, the U.S. economy will slow down going forward, led by a slowdown in domestic demand,” the report said.
“But an expanded investment in the artificial intelligence sector, coupled with a continued inflow of immigrants, will help the economy maintain a stable growth without a sharp slowdown,” it added.
For the year, the U.S. economy is expected to grow 2.4 percent, according to the BOK.
The report said despite a slowdown in the U.S. economy, demand for South Korean autos and machinery is unlikely to be hit.
The report said a chasm in demand for electric vehicles and the uncertainties following the U.S. presidential election may pose a greater risk to South Korean companies.