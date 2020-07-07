- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for talks about denuclearizing North Korea, as the communist nation again rejected the possibility of resuming negotiations with the United States. Biegun, who doubles as Washington’s chief nuclear envoy, landed at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, sources said. Alex Wong, deputy special representative for the North, is believed to have traveled with him. Biegun and his delegation underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival, leading to a delay in their departure for Seoul. That has reportedly led to the cancellation of a dinner that U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris had planned to host for Biegun. The test results were negative. An embassy spokesperson earlier said they underwent testing “out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Republic of Korea health authorities.” Biegun’s three-day visit comes after the North made clear in a statement earlier in the day that it has “no intention to sit face to face” with the U.S., saying there are still people talking about such a possibility even after First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued a statement spurning the idea on Saturday. Biegun is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul’s nuclear envoy, about ways to break the impasse in the nuclear negotiations. Also expected to be on the agenda are inter-Korean relations in the wake of the North’s blowing up of a joint liaison office. Other officials he is also scheduled to meet include Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young. He could also meet with Seoul’s new national security adviser Suh Hoon. The U.S. Department of State said Monday that Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday “to continue close allied cooperation” on bilateral and other issues and to “further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK.” DPRK is the acronym of North Korea’s official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North have stalled since the no-deal summit in Hanoi last year between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The two sides held working-level talks later that year, but no progress was made. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun leaves for Japan at the Gimpo International Airport, in western Seoul, on Dec. 17, 2019, after wrapping up his trip to South Korea for talks on North Korea’s denuclearization. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday stepped up pressure on the prosecution chief to swiftly accept her command of an investigation into an alleged collusion case.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the minister firmly asserted her authority over the prosecution, saying she was “in a position to take legal and political responsibility as the final authority in the prosecution.”
She went on to call on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to “stop hesitating and swiftly implement” her order.
The undated file photo shows Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae. (Yonhap)
In a rare move, the justice minister intervened in the investigation into the suspected “prosecution-press collusion case” Thursday by exercising her authority to order the chief prosecutor to suspend part of the probe process.
The process involves the convening of an expert advisory panel tasked with reviewing the case in which a prosecutor believed to be close to Yoon is allegedly implicated.
The case has drawn wide public attention for its potentially explosive nature of exposing cozy relations, if true, between a powerful prosecutor and a reporter.
It centers on a reporter who is suspected of using his alleged close ties with prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate of Yoon, to pressure a jailed financier to divulge allegedly corrupt acts by a pro-government commentator.
Because of the presumably close relations between Han and Yoon, the latter’s decision to convene the advisory panel on the case was suspected, by some, as a deliberate scheme to deter the ongoing probe.
On Friday, Yoon called in senior prosecutors from around the country and held internal discussions at the Supreme Prosecutors Office on how to respond to Choo’s order. During the meeting, a majority of prosecutors were said to voice opposition to Choo and support and rally around the chief prosecutor.
Despite apparent dissatisfaction from the prosecution, the minister remained adamant that it was a completely legitimate action.
Exercising her authority to take command of the prosecution’s probe is granted by law, she said in the statement, rejecting the claims by some senior prosecutors that her move went beyond her powers.
“It is appropriate for a prosecutor general to avoid taking part in an investigation into himself, family members or prosecutors close to him or her,” she urged. “Not doing so would be tantamount to dereliction of duty.”
She also instructed Yoon to guarantee independence to a probe team in charge of the case at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The prosecutor general has remained mum about the minister’s instructions since Thursday and is expected to issue an official response in a day or two.