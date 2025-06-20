TXT to launch new world tour in August

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will kick off its fourth world tour in August.

The group announced on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse on Friday that the “Act: Tomorrow” tour will begin with concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Aug. 22 and 23.

It marks the band’s fourth global tour, following “Act: Love Sick,” “Act: Sweet Mirage” and “Act: Promise.”

TXT wrapped up its previous tour in May, with 23 performances across 13 countries and regions.

According to the group’s agency, Big Hit Music, the Seoul concerts will also be available via online streaming on Weverse.

It said details on additional tour dates and locations will be announced later.