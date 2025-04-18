TXT, Enhypen among performers at 2025 Weverse Con Festival

K-pop boy bands Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Enhypen will perform at the 2025 Weverse Con Festival, where veteran artist BoA will be honored with a tribute stage marking her 25th anniversary, organizers said Thursday.

The annual music festival, hosted by Hybe and its K-pop fan community platform Weverse, will take place from May 31 to June 1 at Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, just west of Seoul.

This year’s edition will feature the event’s largest lineup to date, with 27 acts across a range of genres.

Confirmed performers include AKMU, Viviz, Le Sserafim, Boynextdoor and ILLIT, in addition to TXT, Enhypen and BoA.

In celebration of BoA’s milestone 25th anniversary, the festival will feature a special tribute segment in which younger artists will perform reimagined versions of her most iconic tracks. BoA will also take the stage herself for a commemorative performance.

Often dubbed the Star of Asia, the diva debuted in 2000 and quickly rose to prominence with hits, such as “No. 1,” “Atlantis Princess” and “My Name,” becoming a trailblazer in expanding K-pop’s reach across Asia, particularly in Japan.

“This year’s festival brings together the largest number of artists in its history at 27, including performers from musical theater and other new genres,” Hybe said in a statement. “As a music festival that bridges generations and transcends genres, we aim to offer a truly unforgettable experience for fans around the world.”