Two TXT songs earn gold certifications in U.S.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has earned two new gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), bringing its total to three.

The association announced on its website Thursday that “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and “Blue Hour” have been certified gold, reaching the 500,000 unit sales mark.

The RIAA certifies recordings based on U.S. sales, with gold representing 500,000 units, platinum 1 million, multi-platinum 2 million and diamond 10 million.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

TXT previously earned a gold certification for its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” in 2023.

“0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the lead track from the band’s 2021 studio album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” The hybrid pop-rock song explores themes of love and certainty amid chaos.

“Blue Hour,” the lead track from the group’s 2020 EP “minisode1 : Blue Hour,” captures the complex emotions of adolescence.

The five-member group is set to kick off its “Act: Promise” world tour with concerts in Incheon, west of Seoul, from March 7-9. The tour will then take the group to cities across Europe and Asia, including London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Osaka, Tokyo and Macau.