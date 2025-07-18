Twins hope to have injured slugger back by late July

As they emerge from a six-day midseason break in the South Korean baseball league, the LG Twins and the Lotte Giants will continue to get healthier.

The Twins have had to deal with injuries to several regulars throughout the season, with their hard-hitting first baseman Austin Dean becoming among the latest victims when he was sidelined with an injury to his left side on July 2.

With the second half of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season starting Thursday, Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Dean should be able to return on July 29.

“He has resumed some light baseball activities,” Youm told reporters before his team’s home game against the Giants was rained out at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. “He will have another round of tests, and if he doesn’t have further issues, the goal is to have him back by July 29.”

Youm said Dean will gradually increase his intensity in training and play a couple of rehab games in the minors before rejoining the KBO team.

Dean felt pain on the left side a day after hitting his 20th home run of the season — his third straight 20-homer campaign. In addition to his 20 homers, Dean has 55 RBIs and a .272/.369/.543 line in 75 games.

The Giants are also ready to welcome back injured players. Before Thursday, All-Star outfielder Yoon Dong-hee was activated from the injured list.

He has missed 36 of the Giants’ 89 games so far this season due to a thigh injury. He recently played some minor league rehab games and manager Kim Tae-hyoung inserted Yoon into the starting lineup for Thursday before the game was canceled.

Another All-Star player, infielder Go Seung-min, will begin his minor league rehab assignment next week. He has been out since early July with an oblique injury, which cost him a chance to play at the All-Star Game last week.

Go enjoyed his most productive season yet in 2024, with career highs of 14 homers, 87 RBIs and a .308/.358/.476 line in 120 games. In 71 games this season, Go is batting .299/.367/.383 with two homers and 30 RBIs.

Infielder Son Ho-young, sidelined since mid-June with a finger injury, will begin playing minor league games this week.

Son, too, had his best season in 2024, setting career highs with 18 homers, 78 RBIs and a .317/.354/.538 batting line. But he hasn’t been able to match that production this year, slumping to a .253/.307/.306 line with only two homers and 22 RBIs in 53 games.

“We think both of them will be back with us before the end of July,” Kim said. ”

In another roster move Thursday, the Giants called up reliever Yoon Seong-pin from the minors.

The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed nine runs on five hits and seven walks in just 3 2/3 innings this season. He is among the hardest throwers in the KBO but doesn’t always know where his ball is going.

Kim said he will give Yoon, who hasn’t pitched since late June, another chance because he can still be dominant with his fastballs.

“We have some relievers who can’t get outs because they don’t throw hard enough,” the manager said. “Seong-pin may walk a few guys but at least his stuff is really good. We will try to use him in certain spots.”

During the All-Star break, managers for all 10 teams in the league met for discussions on possible rule changes.

One imminent change will allow teams to challenge check-swing calls via video reviews. Youm has been one of the outspoken supporters of that rule.

“The league wants to put that rule in place quickly and go through some trials and errors during the regular season, so that things can run smoothly during the postseason,” Youm said. “The league also believes the challenge system must be in place for the postseason. I think there can absolutely be a situation where one missed call determines the outcome of a postseason game, and it will be a devastating blow to the league.”