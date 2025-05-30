TWICE’s ‘TT’ music video tops 700 mln YouTube views

The video for K-pop girl group TWICE’s 2016 single “TT” has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube.

The video passed the threshold at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, more than eight years after it was released on Oct. 24, 2016, according to JYP Entertainment on Friday.

It became the band’s second music video to surpass 700 million views after “What is Love?”

This image, provided by JYP Entertainment, celebrates the music video for K-pop girl group TWICE's 2016 hit single "TT" surpassing 700 million YouTube views.

“TT,” the lead track from TWICE’s third EP, “TWICEcoaster: LANE1,” expresses the emotions of a girl who has fallen in love for the first time in her life.

The nine-member group is scheduled to release its fourth full-length album, “This is For,” on July 11.

Following the album’s release, the girl group will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, a major music festival in the United States, on Aug. 2.