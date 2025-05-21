TWICE to drop 4th studio album in July

K-pop girl group TWICE will unleash its fourth full-length album, “This is For,” on July 11, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, said Wednesday.

It will mark the band’s first studio album in three years and eight months, since its third full-length album released in November 2021.

JYP unveiled a teaser video for the upcoming release featuring the nine members wearing identical blue stage costumes with the word “Four” displayed on the front of their skirts.

K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in this image provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Debuting in October 2015, TWICE has grown into a leading third-generation K-pop girl group with numerous hit singles, such as “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Likey” and “What is Love?”.

The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time in its career with its 13th EP, “With YOU-th,” last year.

Following the release of the upcoming album, TWICE will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, a major music festival in the United States, on Aug. 2 (local time).