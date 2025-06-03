Trump to sign executive order to double tariffs on steel, aluminum to 50 pct

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Tuesday to double tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to 50 percent, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Speaking during a press briefing, Leavitt made the remarks regarding the plan to raise the tariffs on the metals, starting Wednesday — an increase that will have an impact on the South Korean industry.

“The president will be signing that executive order today, and steel and aluminum tariffs will be going to 50 percent. Yes,” she said, responding to a reporter’s question about whether Trump still intends to double the tariffs on the metals.

Trump’s decision to increase the tariffs comes despite lingering concerns that they would lead to higher prices and slower economic growth. He has been using tariffs to pare down America’s trade deficits and bolster domestic manufacturing.