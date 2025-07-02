Trump says U.S. will ‘get conflict solved’ with N. Korea if there’s one

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will “get the conflict solved” with North Korea if there is one, reiterating that he has had a “good” relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability, apparently reiterating his openness to reengaging with the recalcitrant regime, as his administration has stated its commitment to the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea.

“If there is a conflict … I get along with him very, very well, and we’ll get the conflict solved with North Korea,” Trump said, when asked to confirm an NK News report that he had sent a letter to Kim, which North Korean diplomats in New York refused to accept.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Kim Jong-un, and I’ve gotten along with him really great. So we’ll see what happens,” he added.

It remain unclear what he meant by the “conflict with North Korea,” but he was apparently referring to military tensions that have persisted on the Korean Peninsula as Pyongyang has been doubling down on its nuclear and missile programs.

His comment came during an event involving the top diplomats of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo that signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal in Washington on the day in an effort to end decades of the deadly conflict between the two neighbors.

Trump has expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with the North Korean leader, raising cautious hopes for the restart of his personal diplomacy with the dynastic ruler, which led to three in-person summits between them during his first term.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June 2018, Hanoi in February 2019 and the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.