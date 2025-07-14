Trump says U.S. has been ‘ripped off’ on trade, military for decades

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States has been “ripped off” on trade and the military by “friend and foe” alike for decades, as his administration threatens steep tariffs on South Korea and other countries and calls for allies to bolster their defense spending.

In a social media post, Trump reiterated his criticism of countries’ “free ride” on America’s military support.

“The United States of America has been ripped off on TRADE (and MILITARY!), by friend and foe, alike, for DECADES. It has come at a cost of TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS, and it is just not sustainable any longer — And never was!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Countries should sit back and say, ‘Thank you for the many year’s long free ride, but we know you now have to do what’s right for America.’ We should respond by saying, ‘Thank you for understanding the situation we are in. Greatly appreciated!’” he added.

He did not name any specific country in the post.

His remarks came as South Korea and other trading partners strive to strike a deal with the Trump administration to avert its steep “reciprocal” tariffs and other levies that are intended to raise the U.S.’ revenue, reduce its trade deficits and bolster American manufacturing.

Trump has said that reciprocal tariffs on South Korea and dozens of other nations are slated to take effect on Aug. 1, rather than July 9, when the new tariffs were supposed to kick in following a 90-day pause.

Aside from tariff threats, the Trump administration has been demanding that allies and partners sharply increase their defense spending, as it seeks to prioritize deterring the “pacing threat” from an increasingly assertive China.