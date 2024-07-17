Trot singer Hyun Cheol of ‘Garden Balsam Love’ dies at 82

Trot singer Hyun Cheol, known for his hit song “Garden Balsam Love,” has died of a chronic illness at age 82, his friend said Tuesday.

Composer Jeong Won-su, who previously worked as Hyun Cheol’s manager, confirmed the singer passed away Monday afternoon.

Hyun Cheol, whose birth name was Kang Sang-soo, was born in 1942 and made his debut as a singer at the age of 27 with the song “My Heartless Love.”

This undated file photo shows trot singer Hyun Cheol. (Yonhap)

However, it took many years before he achieved widespread recognition in the music industry.

His breakthrough came with hit singles, such as “I Think of You Whenever I Sit or Stand” and “Love Is Like a Butterfly.”

Hyun Cheol’s career reached its peak in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1989, he won the grand prize at the KBS’ year-end music awards for his song “Garden Balsam Love,” which was released the previous year. He repeated this success the following year, winning the same award for his song “Not Anymore.”

In recent years, Hyun Cheol dealt with health issues. He underwent surgery for a cervical spinal disc problem several years ago, which reportedly led to neural damage and required extended treatment.

Hyun Cheol is survived by a son and a daughter.