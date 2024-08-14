Trailblazing mixed-gender group KARD shifts focus to expand fan base

Members of mixed-gender K-pop quartet KARD had a lot on their minds as they prepared for a new album.

Known for its unique blend of moombahton, a fusion of house music and reggaeton, and mature musical style, KARD has gained explosive popularity overseas, particularly in South America and Europe.

Despite its global success, with more than 90 percent of its music streams coming from abroad, the group has felt a strong desire to connect more deeply with its domestic audience.

This led to intense discussions about the direction of its 7th EP, “Where To Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light)”: whether to stick with the signature KARD sound or explore something different.

“We were open to either approach,” member J.Seph shared during a group media interview at a Seoul cafe Friday. The interview was held four days ahead of the album’s release scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. “When we were torn between the two, the CEO of our label made the decision for us, which made the process much smoother.”

The decision to change things up was influenced by the feedback the group received on its previous songs, where fans and listeners found the tracks a bit hard to approach.

“We chose a more easy-listening track this time, something fans can hum along to and sing easily. I think this could be a chance to soften our established charisma,” Somin said of the album’s lead track, “Tell My Momma.”

“Tell My Momma” boasts a catchy chorus and full English lyrics with the exception of J.Seph’s Korean rap.

Jiwoo described it as “a song about wanting to brag to your mom because you’ve found someone you really like.”

Also filling the seven-track album are songs of diverse genres ranging from tropical pop to electro-pop and hip-hop dance, with two instrumental versions included.

The band expressed strong affection for the fifth track, “Spin,” which caters to long-time fans with its reggaeton beat.

“It has a lot of similarities with moombahton, so I think it will satisfy those who like our trademark sound,” BM explained.

The group also put effort into simplifying its choreography and lightening its vocal tones to make changes.

“The choreography is easier to follow this time, and we focused a lot on removing unnecessary movements to make it simple,” said BM, the team’s main dancer.

The band is generally content with the resulting product, while Somin remains a bit unsure.

“I’m 99 percent content, but I’m still not sure whether it was the right decision to remove many elements from our previous style, so I need to see fans’ reactions before I can tell.”

“There were so many changes in singing, dancing and visuals, so fans could be surprised a lot,” she said. “We hope to hear that it feels natural and that we’ve pulled it off well, though.”

Since its debut in 2017, KARD has established itself as a trailblazing mixed-gender group in the K-pop industry, with hit songs such as “Oh NaNa,” “Don’t Recall,” “Hola Hola” and “Ring the Alarm.”

Asked about the group’s strengths as a mixed ensemble, Somin said, “There are a lot of thematic choreographies that only a mixed-gender group can do, and these can be enjoyable parts for fans to watch.”

Discussing the group’s musical diversity, BM noted, “The four of us each bring a distinct vocal tone to our music, making it easy to distinguish who is singing at any given time. This allows our fans to experience the voices of four unique artists within a single song.”

J.Seph added, “I really like when our tracks feel as if a male rapper has put a lot of effort into the featuring.”

Regarding its future direction, KARD, now in its eighth year, said it will continue to explore where to go, driven by self-belief and gratitude to fans.

“We don’t release albums with absolute certainty, but with a belief in our ability to do well,” Somin said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to perform on stage and will reward our fans with good music and performances.”

BM believes it matters “who you arrive with more than the destination itself.”

“I believe we’re doing well, running together with the current members,” he said.