Top security aide Wi meets U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, agrees to push for early summit

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and agreed to seek an early summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, the presidential office said Wednesday.

“The two sides agreed on the need to hold a summit meeting between South Korea and the United States as soon as possible and decided to maintain close communication on the matter,” the office said.

The two officials also discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing alliance between the two countries, it added.

Wi, President Lee’s top security aide, is currently attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in the Netherlands on behalf of the South Korean president. The summit is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who is representing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the event.