- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Top court upholds suspended prison term for YG founder in coercion case
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a suspended prison sentence for Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former head of K-pop agency YG Entertainment, on charges of coercion.
The court finalized the sentence of six months in prison, suspended for one year, for Yang who was found guilty of attempting to coerce a former idol trainee to reverse her police testimony in an effort to obstruct an investigation into a drug scandal involving a YG artist.
The case stems from allegations that Yang intimidated the former trainee, Han Seo-hee, who testified to police in 2016 about drug suspicions surrounding B.I, a former member of YG’s boy band iKON.
While Yang was acquitted in his first trial in 2022, an appeals court overturned that decision in November 2023, finding him guilty of the coercion charge. The Supreme Court’s Friday ruling finalizes that guilty verdict.