Tom Kim sits 2 off lead at Open Championship

Tom Kim has put himself in early contention at the final major tournament of the men’s golf season.

Kim shot a two-under 69 to begin the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on Thursday (local time). The par-71 course played at 7,381 yards in the opening round, and Kim recorded six birdies and four bogeys to sit in a 10-way tie for 10th place.

Five players are tied for the lead at four-under, including the 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Kim is one of six South Koreans in the field this week. The 23-year-old with three career PGA Tour titles has had a mediocre season so far, with only one top-10 finish in 20 starts and seven missed cuts — two more than all of last year.

Kim tied for second at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Im Sung-jae was the next-best South Korean in the opening round, as he traded two birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 71 to tie for 32nd.

Song Young-han, a Japanese tour player, started with a 73, which put him in a tie for 70th.

Kim Si-woo, who got in as the first alternate after former champion Ernie Els withdrew, shot a 74 after making four birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey. An Byeong-hun posted a 76 with two birdies against seven bogeys — including three straight from 15th to 17th.

Choi Kyoung-ju, the 55-year-old veteran playing in his first Open Championship in 11 years, shot an 81 with seven bogeys and one triple bogey. Only one player, a South African amateur Bryan Newman with an 82, had a worse score in the field of 156 players.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is just one off the lead after a 68 as he chases his first Open Championship win and his second major of this season, after the PGA Championship title in May.

Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand, who qualified for this week by winning the Kolon Korea Open in May, also shot a 68. He made an eagle at the par-4 fifth hole, which played 361 yards. He drove the green and then drained a 23-foot putt for one of just two eagles there in the opening round.