Tom Cruise visits Seoul to promote new ‘Mission: Impossible’ film

Hollywood star Tom Cruise returned to South Korea on Wednesday, marking his first visit in two years — this time to promote the latest installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Cruise arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul aboard his private jet around 4:20 p.m.

He was greeted by a large crowd of enthusiastic fans, some chanting his name and waving posters featuring scenes from his blockbuster films, including the “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” series.

Wearing a bright smile, Cruise spent about 20 minutes greeting fans, signing autographs and taking selfies. He occasionally posed with a heart gesture made with his fingers — a popular sign of affection in Korea — before departing the airport in a waiting vehicle.

The actor is in town to promote “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” the eighth film in the long-running action franchise. It marks his 12th visit to the country since his first trip in 1994 to promote “Interview with the Vampire.” His most recent visit was in 2023 for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

The actor has earned the affectionate nickname of “Kind Tom ajeossi,” a Korean term used to refer to a middle-aged man, for his warm interactions with Korean fans.

He is scheduled to attend a press conference in Seoul on Thursday to promote the film alongside director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis. A red carpet event will follow in the evening.